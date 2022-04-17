BTCL launches GPON prepaid service for high speed internet 

Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL) has launched Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) prepaid services for its customers to ensure high-speed internet and telephone services.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the services Sunday (17 April).

BTCL Managing Director Rafiqul Matin said customers will be able to apply for this service from home by selecting prepaid service packages through the My BTCL (http:mybtcl.btcl.gov.bd) without any deposits.

Under this service, customers will be able to use the telephone for a whole month for Tk150.

For internet packages, the BTCL has introduced 11 packages from 5mbps to 100mbps ranging from Tk 500 to 4200.

Customers can recharge their packages through Nagad, bKash and bank cards.

