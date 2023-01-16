Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has made it mandatory to use the Bijoy Android Package Kit (apk) on all imported and locally-manufactured android mobile phones.

The telecommunication regulator will not give permission to market any smartphone without the Bijoy keyboard.

The order was issued on Friday to the relevant stakeholders, including the president of the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Importers Association.

According to the government's instructions, all smart mobile phones are required to use the Bijoy keyboard.

It said that all imported and locally-manufactured smart handsets will have to install the BTRC-supplied Bijoy android APK file and display it to the commission before marketing.

Otherwise, a no objection will not be issued for marketing any smartphone.

The instruction will be effective from the date of issuance of the letter.

The letter also stated that the Bijoy Android APK file will be provided free of charge from the spectrum department within three working days of the issuance of this letter.