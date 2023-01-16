Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

Telecom

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has made it mandatory to use the Bijoy Android Package Kit (apk) on all imported and locally-manufactured android mobile phones.

The telecommunication regulator will not give permission to market any smartphone without the Bijoy keyboard.

The order was issued on Friday to the relevant stakeholders, including the president of the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Importers Association.

According to the government's instructions, all smart mobile phones are required to use the Bijoy keyboard.

It said that all imported and locally-manufactured smart handsets will have to install the BTRC-supplied Bijoy android APK file and display it to the commission before marketing.

Otherwise, a no objection will not be issued for marketing any smartphone.

The instruction will be effective from the date of issuance of the letter.

The letter also stated that the Bijoy Android APK file will be provided free of charge from the spectrum department within three working days of the issuance of this letter.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) / Bijoy keyboard / mobile phone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

14h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

15h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

16h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

4h | TBS SPORTS
71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

5h | TBS Entertainment
India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

6h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

6h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals