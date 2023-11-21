Banglalink's Q3 revenue up by 15.1 percent

Banglalink announced its sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, its year on year (YoY) revenue grew by 15.1 percent to Tk1,588 crore.

This continued success underscores Banglalink's steadfast commitment to delivering robust and innovative digital services.

The results of Banglalink's Q3 financials were announced during a press conference at the Banglalink office, Tiger's Den.

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas made the announcement in the presence of Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer and Cem Velipasaoglu, Chief Financial Officer, reads a media release.

Banglalink's seventh consecutive Ookla Speedtest Award in four years further reinforces its leadership in ensuring high-speed connectivity to the consumers of Bangladesh and ensured a growth of 28 percent in data revenue YoY.

The company saw a 31 percent growth in its 4G subscribers base YoY to around 20 million subscribers, supported by an extensive countrywide infrastructure comprising over 15,000 towers and ensuring users a seamless and reliable experience of high-speed connectivity.

This growth is fueled by Banglalink's extensive digital portfolio, featuring the largest mobile entertainment platform in Bangladesh: Toffee and the country's first super app: MyBL, which makes digital services more seamless and accessible than ever before.

Toffee is now popular amongst all Bangladeshis irrespective of operators and has witnessed a remarkable year-over-year growth (YoY) of 72.2 percent in number of users.

Meanwhile, the MyBL Super App, embodying a "6C philosophy" focusing on Connect, Content, Care, Commerce, Community, and Courses, registered a substantial YoY growth of 48 percent.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, said, "Banglalink's consistent growth is a testament to our dedication to driving innovation in digital services. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to being an integral part of the digital journey of millions of Bangladeshis, empowering them with the best digital solutions and experiences. The company's position as the country's credible national player is reinforced by its commitment to providing superior digital services, supported by the nation's fastest 4G network. Now, we look forward to being a growth partner of the country and contributing to its digital transformation."

Furthermore, Banglalink's growth is propelled by its commitment to investing in people. The company has ascended to one of the top five employer brands in Bangladesh, marking a significant leap from its former rank at 18th position.