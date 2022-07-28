Banglalink tops in download speed while GP consistent in fastest upload

Telecom operator Banglalink has topped in download speed while Grameenphone remains consistent in fastest uploads, according to the independent global standard for analysing consumer mobile experience "Opensignal".

Opensignal published its "Mobile Network Experience" report on Thursday (28 July), which was prepared based on data collected between 1 April and 29 June 2022.

Banglalink users saw the fastest average download speed in Bangladesh, making the operator the outright winner of the Download Speed Experience, said the report.

It won with a score of 10 Mbps, 1.2 Mbps ahead of second placed Grameenphone, while Robi and TeleTalk are in third and fourth place, respectively, with scores of 6.8 Mbps and 4.4 Mbps.

Grameenphone is once again the sole winner of the Upload Speed Experience award.

This time it won with a score of 4.1 Mbps, giving it a lead of 0.7 Mbps over second placed Banglalink's 3.4 Mbps.

Robi is in third place with 2.7 Mbps, while TeleTalk is further behind given its score of 1.4 Mbps.

Users had their best available experience when playing multiplayer mobile games or using over the top voice apps over cellular connections on Banglalink's network, according to the report.

The operator is therefore the outright winner of both the Games Experience and Voice App Experience awards. It wins the former with a score of 37.5 points on a 100 point scale and comes top for Voice App Experience with 66.1 points and a lead of 2.4 points over second-placed Grameenphone.

In addition, Banglalink shared the third of the experiential metrics — Video Experience — with Grameenphone.

Grameenphone wins both the Excellent Consistent Quality and Core Consistency awards outright. This means that it was on Grameenphone's network that the highest proportion of users' tests met the minimum recommended performance thresholds for demanding applications (Excellent Consistent Quality) such as completing group video calls as well as the thresholds for less demanding applications (Core Consistent Quality) like web browsing.

Grameenphone is the outright winner of the 4G Coverage Experience award, given its score of 7.3 point on a 10 point scale, which gives it a lead of 0.6 points over second placed Robi's 6.7 points. 4G Coverage Experience measures how mobile subscribers experience 4G coverage on an operator's network. It analyzes the locations where customers of a network operator received a 4G signal relative to the locations visited by users of all network operators.

