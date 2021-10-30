Banglalink revenues up 7.2% in Q3

Telecom

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 12:48 pm

Related News

Banglalink revenues up 7.2% in Q3

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 12:48 pm
Banglalink revenues up 7.2% in Q3

Banglalink – the country's third-largest mobile operator of the – recorded 7.2% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue in the third quarter, despite the hurdles presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the July-September quarter of 2021, the operator registered Tk1,236 crore in revenues. 

The figure was Tk1,153 crore for the same period last year, according to financial results released on Saturday.

The mobile company, for the same time frame, reported 32% growth in data-driven revenue.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer (CEO) of Banglalink, said, "Banglalink's performance in 3Q21 is yet another reflection of its efforts for providing quality digital services in Bangladesh. Thanks to a staggering 32% YoY data revenue growth, we managed to post 7.2% YoY total revenue growth this year. 

"Our focus on customers, combined with targeted network investments and acquisition of additional spectrum, contributed to a 61.4% YoY growth in our 4G customer base. We are serving over 1.14 crore 4G users – which account for 33% of our total customer base". 

Meanwhile, Banglalink's video streaming app –Toffee – gained 14 lakh active users during the July-September quarter. This resulted in Toffee's monthly active user base reaching 63 lakh.

As of July, 2021, Banglalink has a 3.65 crore subscriber base of the country's 17.69 crore total active mobile SIM users.
 

Economy / Top News

Banglalink / Telecom / mobile operator

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1d | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

1d | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

1d | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur