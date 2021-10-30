Banglalink revenues up 7.2% in Q3

Banglalink – the country's third-largest mobile operator of the – recorded 7.2% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue in the third quarter, despite the hurdles presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the July-September quarter of 2021, the operator registered Tk1,236 crore in revenues.

The figure was Tk1,153 crore for the same period last year, according to financial results released on Saturday.

The mobile company, for the same time frame, reported 32% growth in data-driven revenue.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer (CEO) of Banglalink, said, "Banglalink's performance in 3Q21 is yet another reflection of its efforts for providing quality digital services in Bangladesh. Thanks to a staggering 32% YoY data revenue growth, we managed to post 7.2% YoY total revenue growth this year.

"Our focus on customers, combined with targeted network investments and acquisition of additional spectrum, contributed to a 61.4% YoY growth in our 4G customer base. We are serving over 1.14 crore 4G users – which account for 33% of our total customer base".

Meanwhile, Banglalink's video streaming app –Toffee – gained 14 lakh active users during the July-September quarter. This resulted in Toffee's monthly active user base reaching 63 lakh.

As of July, 2021, Banglalink has a 3.65 crore subscriber base of the country's 17.69 crore total active mobile SIM users.

