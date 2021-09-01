Banglalink revenues up 6.9% in April-June 2021

Telecom

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 07:46 pm

Banglalink, the third largest mobile operator of the country, recorded around 7% year-on-year growth in revenue in the second quarter, thanks to a greater use of digital channels by customers during the government's nationwide restrictive measures following a pandemic resurge in April.

In the April-June quarter of the calendar year 2021, the operator registered Tk1,184 crore in revenues, which was Tk1,108 crore for the same period last year, according to financial results released on Wednesday.

For the same time frame, Banglalink has reported 15.1% growth in data driven revenue.

"As a result of our efforts to encourage more customers to embrace digital facilities, Toffee saw a significant surge in popularity with its monthly active user base reaching five million," Erik Aas, chief executive officer (CEO) of Banglalink, said in a statement.

"The third consecutive Ookla Speedtest award is yet another indication of our consistent performance in the second quarter and the nationwide expansion of our 4G network."  

The number of 4G data users reached 99 lakh following a 68% year-on-year growth [in the 4G space] for the quarter as Banglalink continued to enhance its 4G network.

Banglalink's video streaming app "Toffee" gained 16 lakh additional active users during the April-June quarter of 2021, resulting in Toffee's monthly active user base reaching 50 lakh with an average watch time of 23 minutes, increasing 36.9% YoY."

At present, Banglalink has a 3.65 crore subscriber base of the country's 17.69 crore total active mobile SIM subscribers till July, 2021.

