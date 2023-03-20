Banglalink records double-digit revenue growth in 2022

Telecom

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 01:10 pm

Related News

Banglalink records double-digit revenue growth in 2022

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 01:10 pm
Banglalink records double-digit revenue growth in 2022

Banglalink has registered double digit growth of 16.9% in the 2022 calendar year, while also securing the highest subscribers in the given time. 

With four crore subscribers, it also has become the second largest market of Veon, the parent company of Banglalink.

The double-digit growth rate was propelled by increased investment in the 4G network, which resulted in expanded coverage and enhanced network speed. 

Improvements in its digital services also expanded its customer base.

According to the 2022 earnings release published recently by Banglalink's parent company Veon Lio, Banglalink's annual revenue in 2022 increased by 12.1% YoY (Year on Year) to Tk5.374 crore, owing to double digit growth momentum in three consecutive quarters. 

Banglalink's annual service revenue in 2022 grew by 12.3% YoY, while the annual data revenue grew by 26.6% YoY.

The announcement was made by Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, at a press conference today. 

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, also highlighted Toffee, its digital entertainment platform, for playing a pivotal role in the telco's rise to the leading position in the digital segment. 

Toffee's monthly active user base reached 2.12 crore at the end of 2022, heavily influenced by its exclusive livestreaming of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. 

Banglalink's subscribers grew by 7.15% YoY during the fourth quarter of 2022. 

It expanded its network coverage by around 40% last year.

Top News

Banglalink / revenue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

1h | Brands
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Want to retain talent? Why not offer stock options

2h | Panorama
Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

1h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

1h | TBS Entertainment
Curiosity about Arav's identity

Curiosity about Arav's identity

1h | TBS Stories
How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max