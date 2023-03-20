Banglalink records double-digit revenue growth in 2022

Banglalink has registered double digit growth of 16.9% in the 2022 calendar year, while also securing the highest subscribers in the given time.

With four crore subscribers, it also has become the second largest market of Veon, the parent company of Banglalink.

The double-digit growth rate was propelled by increased investment in the 4G network, which resulted in expanded coverage and enhanced network speed.

Improvements in its digital services also expanded its customer base.

According to the 2022 earnings release published recently by Banglalink's parent company Veon Lio, Banglalink's annual revenue in 2022 increased by 12.1% YoY (Year on Year) to Tk5.374 crore, owing to double digit growth momentum in three consecutive quarters.

Banglalink's annual service revenue in 2022 grew by 12.3% YoY, while the annual data revenue grew by 26.6% YoY.

The announcement was made by Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, at a press conference today.

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, also highlighted Toffee, its digital entertainment platform, for playing a pivotal role in the telco's rise to the leading position in the digital segment.

Toffee's monthly active user base reached 2.12 crore at the end of 2022, heavily influenced by its exclusive livestreaming of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Banglalink's subscribers grew by 7.15% YoY during the fourth quarter of 2022.

It expanded its network coverage by around 40% last year.