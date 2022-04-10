Banglalink launches digital services marketplace ‘AppLink’

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 09:15 pm
Banglalink launches digital services marketplace ‘AppLink’

Besides providing the customers with convenient purchase facilities, the platform will open up earning opportunities for the developers

Banglalink launches digital services marketplace ‘AppLink’

Banglalink, the third-largest mobile network operator in the country, on Sunday officially launched a digital services marketplace, named "AppLink", aiming to connect its customers with local developers. 

Alongside providing the customers with convenient purchase facilities, the marketplace will open up earning opportunities for the developers. 

Local developers can register themselves by visiting the website https://dev.applink.com.bd and get all the necessary tools and APIs (application programming interfaces) such as SMS, USSD, and billing connectivity on AppLink's platform to publish and monetise their digital services of different categories such as health, education, sports, agriculture, public service, entertainment, and business. 

Banglalink customers will be able to purchase their desired services using Banglalink's mobile airtime balance at https://applink.com.bd/.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the launching ceremony which was also attended by Startup Bangladesh Limited's Managing Director Sami Ahmed, Banglalink's Chief Executive Officer Erik Aas, Chief Commercial Officer Upanga Dutta, and Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman. 

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "Banglalink is known for taking exemplary digital initiatives for the country's youth. This time, it has developed a digital platform that can encourage young developers to develop apps for our local market. This is an example of how large corporate organizations can contribute to the growth of our IT sector by empowering young professionals."

Upanga Dutta said, "We have launched AppLink with a two-fold objective. 

"Firstly, this new digital ecosystem is empowering local developers with a platform to showcase their talents with the opportunity to earn. Secondly, it enables our customers to easily purchase their desired services and apps with complete ease."

"We are happy to expand our digital service portfolio further through this initiative, and hope to enable young developers across the country through this platform," he added.  

Banglalink will continue to play a leading role in empowering the youth and advancing the nation digitally, said the officials. 

