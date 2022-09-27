Banglalink to boost internet speeds to accelerate digital services

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 09:45 am
27 September, 2022, 09:45 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Banglalink is launching next generation 4G networks across Bangladesh to provide high-quality connectivity for accelerating the use of digital services.

The new mobile network is being rolled out over the next few months and will likley double internet speeds. 

With 92.8% of internet users in Bangladesh relying on 4G to access digital services, the availability of high-speed, high-quality digital connectivity through Banglalink will benefit the economic development of Bangladesh.

VEON Ltd, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, the parent company of Banglalink, announced the news recently.

"Bangladesh is one of the world's fastest-growing economies and needs a fast high-quality network to support its rapid economic development," says Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON. 

"Banglalink's next generation 4G network typically doubles internet speeds and will enable superior digital services.  This will help our customers in their personal and professional lives, benefit the country of Bangladesh by boosting the economy, and reinforce Banglalink's position as the leading digital communications services provider in Bangladesh."

"Banglalink is proud to uphold the VEON commitment of providing first-rate digital services to its customers across Bangladesh," states Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink. 

He adds, "Being the first Bangladeshi operator to implement next generation 4G demonstrates the shared aspirations of VEON and Banglalink to ensure we provide customers with faster internet and quality digital experiences."

