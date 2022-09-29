Bangabandhu Satellite-1 broadcast may face disruption due to Sun outage

Bangabandhu Satellite-1 may face temporary disruptions in broadcast in the next eight days till 7 October due to a possible Sun outage.

These brief outages, also referred to as solar satellite interference, occur when the sun passes directly behind satellites transmitting cable signals.

The Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited issued a notification in this regard Thursday (29 September) mentioning the probable period of the outage.

On 30 September, an eight-minute disruption may start at 9:32am followed by 11 minutes on 1 October at 9:31am, 12-minute disruption on 2 October at 9:30am, 13-minute disruption each on 3 and 4 October at 9:29am, 12-minute disruption on 5 October at 9:29am, 9-minute disruption on 6 October at 9:30am and 3-minute disruption on 7 October at 9:33am.

Audiences of private televisions which operate through the satellite may witness disruption in the broadcast.