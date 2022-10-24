AMTOB seeks uninterrupted electricity to keep telecom service operational 

The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) has requested the power division to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the public interest considering telecom services as essential services.

"Due to powerful cyclone Sitrang, we are experiencing power outages in several areas of the southern part of the country. We are doing our utmost to keep the network up and running by using batteries and generators wherever possible," said a statement issued by AMTOB Monday (24 October).

On behalf of AMTOB, Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer of Robi Axiata said operators have completed all necessary preparation to fully restore network as soon as the electricity supply resumes.

At least two people died as the tip of cyclone Sitrang hit the coastal areas of Bangladesh on Monday evening triggering gale winds and rainfall in the southern districts of the country, said met office sources.

The full cyclone will cross Barishal and Chattogram coasts by midnight, according to the met office.

Amirul Azad, senior meteorologist of Khulna met office, said the centre of the cyclone is located around Bhola, but far off the coast.

It may hit the coast between Barashial and Chattogram in the next 2-3 hours, he added.