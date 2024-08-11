Govt forms probe committee over recent internet blackout; details expected within 24 hrs

The government has formed a seven member committee today (11 August) to investigate the country's internet blackout in mid-July during student protests which turned into a mass uprising, toppling the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

Additional Secretary AKM Amirul Islam, telecom wing head at the Posts and Telecommunications Division, will lead the committee that includes six other telecom officials of the government's various entities.

"We are trying to find out the details within 24 hours," AKM Amirul Islam told TBS this evening, adding that the committee already held its first meeting.

Following several events of mobile internet slowdown in the student protest hotspots like the Dhaka University Campus, mobile internet was completely shut down before the morning of 18 July in Bangladesh.

Later at 9:00pm that day, cable broadband internet also was shut down, leaving the country in a complete internet blackout for five days.

Later on 23 July evening, broadband internet was restored, while mobile internet was restored on 28 July.

The then state minister for Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak initially accepted that the government shut mobile internet down to prevent "misinformation".

He, however, later moved away from the stance and kept blaming some burning and damage of internet infrastructure for the internet blackout and the narrative was not accepted by internet users.

His government that was ousted on 5 August due to a mass movement was criticised at home and abroad due to the internet blackout alongside shooting of unarmed protesters that resulted in over 300 deaths nationwide.

An interim government that includes two of the student representatives took charge on 8 August.

Nahid Islam, one of the leaders of the student movement, took charge as the Advisor of the Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology.