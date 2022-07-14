3 mobile operators fined around Tk2cr for illegal VoIP service

Mobile network operators in the country, including the market leader Grameenphone, Robi Axiata Limited, and Banglalink Digital Communications have been fined over Tk2 crore for letting their SIMs use illegal voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services.

VoIP is the transmission of voice and multimedia content over an internet connection.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has sent the relevant pay orders, amounting to Tk2,78,25,000, to Banglalink on 12 July, Grameenphone on 13 July, Robi today (14 July).

On 10 April, a hearing was held in accordance with Section 65 (5) of the Bangladesh Telecommunications Act, 2001, in the presence of BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder, among others.

The operators concerned have been directed to pay the administrative penalty imposed as per the decision of the hearing.

Earlier, Grameenphone and the state-owned Teletalk, were fined around Tk8 crore for letting their SIMs use VoIP services.

