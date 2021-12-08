272 indecent audio-video links of Murad identified: BTRC to High Court

Telecom

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 08:09 pm

The telecommunications regulator has identified 272 audio-video links to former state minister for information Murad Hasan's indecent remarks on various social media, including Facebook. 

Facebook has already removed 15 of those links, said the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) in a report submitted to the High Court on Wednesday. 

BTRC lawyer Barrister Khandaker Reza-e Rakib filed the report with the High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman at the court's order. 

According to the BTRC report, 115 indecent audio-video links of Murad have been identified on YouTube, and two of them have been deleted. BTRC has started removing the obscene audio-videos connected to Murad from Facebook and YouTube. 

Responding to Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon's appeal, the High Court on 7 December directed BTRC to remove all audio clips and videos consisting of indecent remarks made by Murad from social media within 24 hours. 

The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the order.

The High Court also directed the BTRC chairman to inform the court by Wednesday end, about what steps have been taken to remove the indecent content from online platforms.

Writ filed challenging Murad's parliament membership

Supreme Court Advocate Yunus Ali Akhand filed a writ with the High Court challenging the legality of Murad's parliament membership on Wednesday. 

Murad resigned from the post of state minister for information and broadcasting on Tuesday for his offensive and indecent remarks about women.

The writ also sought judicial investigation into the activities of Murad, lawmaker from Jamalpur-4 constituency.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah will hear the writ next week.
 

