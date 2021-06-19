100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

Telecom

Eyamin Sajid
19 June, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 10:32 pm

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

Under the scheme, which continued from 1 to 17 June, GP offered economic support, health safety net and entrepreneurship skill development programmes to those opting to seek opportunities outside the company, along with a full payment of provident fund and gratuity

Eyamin Sajid
19 June, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 10:32 pm
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

GP offered economic support, health safety net and entrepreneurship skill development programmes, along with a full payment of provident fund and gratuity

Grameenphone, the largest mobile operator in Bangladesh, provided Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) to 100 of its employees in a bid to replace redundant skills and facilitate talent acquisition.

Under the scheme, which continued from 1 to 17 June, GP offered economic support, health safety net and entrepreneurship skill development programmes to those opting to seek opportunities outside the company, along with a full payment of provident fund and gratuity.

A statement on Saturday said, "Grameenphone – as a technology service provider – is actively driving the modernisation agenda. It has introduced a generous voluntary retirement and skill development scheme to support employees in pursuing future endeavors with relevant skills.

"Aside from their provident fund and gratuity, employees who opted to take the VRS will receive a financial safety net package offering up to 100 months of their basic salary, subjected to his or her job tenure and position."

GP further said the social safety net offers two years health and life insurance coverage for those employees and their family members – parents, spouse and children. This facility is the same scheme being offered to current employees.

Under the life insurance package, if a former employee passes away in the next two years, their family will get an amount equivalent to 24 months of their gross salary. GP also offered a health safety net of TK230,000 on a quarterly basis for two years in case a former employee of their close family suffers any form of disability, company sources have said.

GP introduced a dedicated skill development center too, where any employee, including those who opted into the VRS, will get the opportunity to learn new skills and competencies relevant to the market. 

This initiative is fully paid by GP and it will enable the employees to remain relevant and more competitive for their future endeavors. 

Grameenphone is the largest mobile carrier in the country with a fleet of 8.7 crore subscribers. 

