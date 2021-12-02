10 lakh SIMs, 4 lakh internet users added in October

Four mobile operators in Bangladesh have registered 10 lakh new mobile SIM cards and four lakh internet subscribers in October.

At the end of October, the total number of mobile subscribers reached 18.13 crore, while internet subscribers stood at 12.91 crore, according to data from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

In September, the total number of mobile subscribers was 18.02 crore and internet subscribers was 12.87 crore.

The four lakh new internet subscribers have been registered through mobile operators.

Among all the operators, Robi Axiata Limited received the highest of five lakh new subscribers in October, bringing its total to 5.35 crore.

The country's largest mobile operator, Grameenphone, secured the second highest of three lakh new subscribers within the same time, bringing its total subscriber base to 8.41 crore.

Banglalink, the third largest mobile operator, received one lakh new subscribers, taking its total to 3.71 crore.

State-owned operator Teletalk secured 80,000 new subscribers in October, registering 64 lakh users in total.

Subscriber means the biometric verified subscribers/subscriptions who have any activity (voice, data, sms etc) at least once in the preceding 90 days, says BTRC.