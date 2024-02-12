Teleaus participates in job fair for persons with disabilities

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 02:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
The Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) arranged a job fair on Saturday, 10 February to enhance employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister of ICT and Telecommunication, inaugurated the fair, reads a press release.  

Teleaus and its sister company Genofax participated in the job fair.  

As a company, Teleaus Group is a global standard industry embodying service excellence and social standards. The group's "People and Culture" mission is to foster and embrace DEI throughout our organisations and society.  

Teleaus has an inbuilt part under its People and Culture Division. The company is jointly collaborating with relevant partners among the development organizations where the aims are to enhance the employability and opportunities of these youths through creative designing of projects and offering internships.  

During the fair, the Teleaus and Genofax team explained to the visitors about the types of technical and soft skills needed for working in the Teleaus group. 

Many guardians and parents accompanied the youths. The Teleaus team exchanged with the parents at length also. They highly appreciated the idea of internship projects. 

As the group is growing and innervating the globe, the performance standard is rising higher each day. 

Teleaus recognises the significance and timeliness of the job fair organised by the Bangladesh Computer Council. The company firmly believes that collaboration between industries like ours and development partners is crucial in fostering social progress within our communities and beyond.

 

