Teknaf UNO's language unacceptable: High Court

The High Court has said that Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kaisar Khasru's abusive language to the journalist is sad and unacceptable.

"Such language from a first-class officer is totally unacceptable and offensive. No one but a wrong-headed person can use such language," an HC bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat said on Sunday (24 July).

Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan drew the HC's attention to the incident of Teknaf UNO Kaisar Khasru abusing a reporter in vulgar language.

"Journalists are the mirror of society. If they do something wrong, there is the Press Council, the law. But the language used by UNO is very objectionable and sad. He used worse language than a hoodlum," the HC said.

Later, the High Court directed the state to inform what departmental action has been taken against UNO Kaisar Khasru in connection with the incident.

On 21 July, UNO Kaiser called Saidul Farhad, a journalist based in Cox's Bazar, from his official mobile phone number after the journalist published a report about the Prime Minister's gift houses in Teknaf.

Kaiser started abusing the journalist and demanded to know the reason for publishing the news.

In that audio, UNO can be heard yelling profanities at the journalist.

UNO Qaiser Khasru expressed apologised for the incident when the audio of the abuse spread on social media.