Teknaf kidnapping gang leader arrested with weapons

The Rapid Action Battalion has apprehended Ariful Islam Arif, 46, the alleged leader of a kidnapping and ransom syndicate based in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, along with a cache of illegal weapons.

He was arrested from South Morichya area of Ukhiya upazila on Thursday morning (10 August), confirmed Md Abu Salam Chowdhury, additional superintendent of police and senior assistant director (law and media) of RAB-15.

"Arif was roaming around with illegal weapons and was apprehended while he attempted to flee upon realising RAB's presence," he added. "A subsequent body search led to the recovery of a locally made LG gun and two rounds of cartridges."

Arif, hailing from Natun Pallan Para in Teknaf and the elder brother of Muhit Kamal, who was among the six members of the kidnapping ring apprehended by RAB on 7 August, was wanted in four cases lodged at the Teknaf police station, according to ASP Salam.

He has been handed over to Ukhiya police station after a case was filed against him under The Arms Act, the official said.