Tejgaon police station begins operations, Lalbagh to open soon

Tejgaon police station has been open to the public from this morning (9 August) and Lalbagh police station will be opened soon.

"Please come to Tejgaon police station for any assistance. All station activities have been resumed, including registering general diaries," said Police's Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner (DC) HM Azimul Haque, addressing the public.

During a press briefing today, he thanked the armed forces for ensuring their safety so they can return to work.

"At least 30-40 police officers and staff are working at the station, and others will join soon," assured HM Azimul Haque.

Regarding other police stations, he said, most stations will be open soon, but Adabar police station and industrial area police station will require some time to open to public but. Police are working to restore them.

Meanwhile, Tejgaon police station OC Mohammad Mohsin said, "We are here for the people. Many of us have lost lives, some of our colleagues are gone, and we are traumatised. But we are trying to overcome it and work for the people."

Dhaka Metropolitan Police sources also confirmed that Lalbagh police station is also under process of being opened today.

Police stations across the country has been shut following the killing of several officers and incidents of vandalism at stations following Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country and her government's downfall.