Tejgaon Media Village plot allocation legal: HC

The High Court has declared the allocation of 24 plots under the name "Media Village" in the Tejgaon industrial area as legal.

The ruling was delivered today (24 October) by the High Court bench of Justice Abu Taher Mohammad Saifur Rahman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hasan, following the disposal of a rule issued in this regard.

Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajal and Barrister Ragib Rauf Chowdhury represented the plot owners in the court, while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman represented the state.

In 2010, a news report raised concerns about the allocation of the 24 plots in Tejgaon's industrial zone. Subsequently, in 2012, the then-High Court bench of Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury issued a rule questioning the legitimacy of the allocations.

After years of legal proceedings, the High Court has now settled the matter, upholding the legality of the plot allocation.