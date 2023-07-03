Teesta River destroys 50 homes, school in Kurigram

Bangladesh

UNB
03 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 09:15 pm

Related News

Teesta River destroys 50 homes, school in Kurigram

The erosion takes a serious turn in the area due to incessant rainfall

UNB
03 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 09:15 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Teesta River erosion has taken a serious turn in Ulipur upazila of Kurigram district as the river gobbled up 50 homes while it destroyed a vast area of cropland and a government primary school in the past 15 days.

During a recent visit to Bazra Pashchimpara village in Ulipur upazila local people said the river destroyed 50 houses, forcing the residents to live under the open sky.

The local administration has used sandbags to save the Bazra Pashchimpara Government Primary School, but the attempt failed.

Shahidur Islam, 56, a resident of Bazra Pashchimpara, said some 150 houses are at risk while 600-700 families are passing their days in fear of losing everything.

Nur Alam, 60, a resident of the area, said the Water Development Board used sandbags to prevent the erosion, but their effort could not save anything.

Abdullah Al Mamun, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said that the erosion takes a serious turn in the area due to incessant rainfall.

He said they responded to the crisis quickly as the erosion became serious.

Top News

Teesta River / erosion / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

4h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

8h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

8h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

56m | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

3h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

4h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh