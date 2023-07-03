Teesta River destroys 50 homes, school in Kurigram

The Teesta River erosion has taken a serious turn in Ulipur upazila of Kurigram district as the river gobbled up 50 homes while it destroyed a vast area of cropland and a government primary school in the past 15 days.

During a recent visit to Bazra Pashchimpara village in Ulipur upazila local people said the river destroyed 50 houses, forcing the residents to live under the open sky.

The local administration has used sandbags to save the Bazra Pashchimpara Government Primary School, but the attempt failed.

Shahidur Islam, 56, a resident of Bazra Pashchimpara, said some 150 houses are at risk while 600-700 families are passing their days in fear of losing everything.

Nur Alam, 60, a resident of the area, said the Water Development Board used sandbags to prevent the erosion, but their effort could not save anything.

Abdullah Al Mamun, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said that the erosion takes a serious turn in the area due to incessant rainfall.

He said they responded to the crisis quickly as the erosion became serious.