Teesta flowing 20cm above danger level in Lalmonirhat, several hundred families stranded

Low-lying areas in the district have been flooded as the Teesta River is flowing 20 cm above the danger level at Dalia point due to continuous rainfall for the last few days until Monday and the onrush of upstream water.

The water flow at Dalia point of Teesta Barrage, the country's largest irrigation project, was recorded at 52.35 cm at 6:00 am on Monday, 20 cm above the normal level of 52.15 cm.

People living near the barrage and on the river's banks said the water flow of the river increased due to heavy downpour and the onrush of upstream water for the last few days.

All sluice gates were opened to control the water flow of the river, they said.

They said several hundred families have already been stranded and low-lying areas of the left banks of the river inundated after the river swelled.

Mominur Rahman, a resident from Mahiskhoca union under Gobordhan area, said they have to take boats to go to others' houses due to flood.

Amsar Ali, who lives on the left river bank, said they are passing nights amid fear as the water is increasing in the river alarmingly.

Asfa-Ud-Doula, executive engineer of Water Development Board at Teesta Barrage's Dalia Zone, said the low-lying areas on the banks of the river were inundated and all gates of the Teesta Barrage were opened to control the flow of water.