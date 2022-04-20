Child dies as speed boat capsizes in Bay during nor'wester

A girl child died after a speed boat capsized on the Sandwip-Kumira route of the Bay of Bengal during a nor'wester on Wednesday morning.

The vessel carrying 20 passengers – including the deceased – was heading towards Sandwip Guptachara Ghat from Sitakunda's Kumira Ghat when the accident occurred.

The deceased is Nusrat Jahan Anika. Three of passengers are still missing. rescue efforts are underway, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Samrat Khisa told The Business Standard,

Anika's body has been kept at a private hospital in Sandwip. She was declared dead upon arrival by on-duty doctors, the UNO added.

Saleh Noman, a local journalist, said that the speed boat sank off the coast due to the storm today (20 April) morning.

Lieutenant M Tahsin Rahman, media officer of the Coast Guard, said, "We are yet to ascertain the exact number of passengers still missing."