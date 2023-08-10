Teenager allegedly beaten to death over theft accusation in Faridpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 10:08 am

Faridpur. Photo: BSS
Faridpur. Photo: BSS

Family of deceased Babu Sheikh, 17, has claimed that he was fatally beaten on suspicion of stealing an auto-van battery in Faridpur's Boalmari.

The police retrieved the deceased's body on Wednesday (9 August) from Zafar Sheikh's residence in Kharsuti village of Moyna union, Boalmari upazila.

The family alleges that Babu was picked up from the road and was later beaten to death in Zafar's house. 

According to the police and his family, Babu had a history of minor thefts and prior police cases, and an altercation arose from accusations of battery theft in the house where his demise occurred, yet authorities found no apparent physical injuries on his body.

Pending a post-mortem, the body is scheduled for transfer to the morgue on Thursday, while police withhold comments until the examination concludes.

Meanwhile, the accused party contends that Babu's death was a suicide by hanging, opposing allegations of murder.

