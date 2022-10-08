Teenage girl gang-raped at Kamalapur station; 5 arrested

Railway police on Friday arrested five people for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in a bogie of Turag Community train in the capital's Kamalapur Railway Station.

Confirming the incident, Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhaka Railway Police Station (Kamalapur), said the victim filed a rape case against six people early Saturday (8 October).

Five arrestees are Sumon (21), Nayeem (25), Nazmul (25), Anwar (20), and Roman Prakash (22).

Two of the arrestees gave confessional statement before court, the OC added.

"Efforts are on to arrest another accused named Imran (20) who is in hiding," the OC said.

The girl left home from Netrakona after an argument with her family and went to Kamalapur station last night. She was gang-raped inside a bogie of Turag community local train.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at one stop crisis centre of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).