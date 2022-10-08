Teenage girl gang-raped at Kamalapur station; 5 arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 07:12 pm

Related News

Teenage girl gang-raped at Kamalapur station; 5 arrested

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 07:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Railway police on Friday arrested five people for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in a bogie of Turag Community train in the capital's Kamalapur Railway Station.

Confirming the incident, Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhaka Railway Police Station (Kamalapur), said the victim filed a rape case against six people early Saturday (8 October).

Five arrestees are Sumon (21), Nayeem (25), Nazmul (25), Anwar (20), and Roman Prakash (22).

Two of the arrestees gave confessional statement before court, the OC added.

"Efforts are on to arrest another accused named Imran (20) who is in hiding," the OC said.

The girl left home from Netrakona after an argument with her family and went to Kamalapur station last night. She was gang-raped inside a bogie of Turag community local train.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at one stop crisis centre of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Top News

rape / Kamalapur Railway Station / Rape victim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Nobel Prize: The good, the bad and the ugly

3h | Panorama
Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

3h | Panorama
Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The days of lithium ion batteries are over

The days of lithium ion batteries are over

1h | Videos
Are you committing digital pollution?

Are you committing digital pollution?

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why were two Haji Biryani branches shutdown?

7h | Videos
Antique Showpiece for Living Room

Antique Showpiece for Living Room

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO