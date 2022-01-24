Teenage girl found dead at police station in Rangpur

A 19-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the Victim Support Centre of Kotwali Police Station in Rangpur city on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ruhi, daughter of Sekendar Ali of Harinakunda upazila in Jhenaidah district.

Quoting local people, police said Ruhi developed a love affair with one Akash of Ram Gobindamore area of Rangpur city. Following their relationship, Ruhi came to the city to meet Akash on 22 January.

After reaching a designated place, Ruhi failed to see Akash and she also found his phone switched off.

Local people found Ruhi in the area alone late in the night and made a phone call to emergency service 999 around 3:30am on Sunday and informed police.

Responding to the call, a team of police took her to the Victim Support Centre of Kotwali Police Station where she 'killed herself by hanging from the ceiling fan'.

Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, deputy police commissioner of Metropolitan Police (DB media) said "Ruhi killed herself by hanging herself from the ceiling fan."

The body of Ruhi was taken to local hospital morgue for autopsy. The body will be handed over to Ruhi's family after completing legal process, he said.