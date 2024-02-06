Journalist, 3 members of his family detained over death of teenage maid in Mohammadpur

Police have detained four members of a family, including a journalist, over the death of a teenage domestic worker who was employed in their home in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

"We have detained four people in connection with an underage domestic worker's death at a residence in Mohammadpur's Shahjahan Road area. One of the detainees is Syed Ashfaqul Haque. Maybe he is the executive editor of Daily Star. The rest are his family members," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (Mohammadpur Zone) Azizul Haque told The Business Standard.

"Quizzing is going on and no case has been filed yet. We will take legal action once we receive official complaints," he added.

In this regard, Ashfaqul Haque, executive editor of The Daily Star, told Ekattor TV that the family was asleep during the time of the incident.

According to police, the house help, Preeti, fell from the eighth floor and was seriously injured.

Later, when she was taken to the hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

The body has been kept at the morgue in Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

On 6 August last year, domestic worker Ferdausi fell from the balcony of Syed Ashfaqul Haque's home and was seriously injured.

She was rescued and treated first at the Suhrawardy Hospital and later at the Dhaka Medical.

Josna Begum, the mother of the injured domestic worker, then filed a case with Mohammadpur police station mentioning the names of Syed Ashfaqul Haque, his wife Tanya Khandkar and another person named Asma Akhtar.