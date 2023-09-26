Teen wearing headphones dies after being hit by train in Ctg

A 17-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a train while walking on rail tracks wearing headphones at Fouzdarhat rail station in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Hasan, son of Mahbubur Alam of Barishal district.

Rabiul arrived in Chattogram's Sitakunda to visit his maternal uncle.

Md Faruk, sub-inspector of Fouzdarhat police station, said a Dhaka-bound "Paharika Express" train from Chattogram hit Rabiul while he was walking on the rail track wearing headphones at night, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.