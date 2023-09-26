Teen wearing headphones dies after being hit by train in Ctg

Bangladesh

UNB
26 September, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 03:33 pm

Related News

Teen wearing headphones dies after being hit by train in Ctg

Rabiul had arrived in Chattogram’s Sitakunda to visit his maternal uncle.

UNB
26 September, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 03:33 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A 17-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a train while walking on rail tracks wearing headphones at Fouzdarhat rail station in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Hasan, son of Mahbubur Alam of Barishal district.

Rabiul arrived in Chattogram's Sitakunda to visit his maternal uncle.

Md Faruk, sub-inspector of Fouzdarhat police station, said a Dhaka-bound "Paharika Express" train from Chattogram hit Rabiul while he was walking on the rail track wearing headphones at night, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Top News

train / dead / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy