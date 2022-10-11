Teen takes over Norway Embassy in Bangladesh for a day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 03:33 pm

Related News

Teen takes over Norway Embassy in Bangladesh for a day

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 03:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Baishakhi, a youth activist from Dhaka took over the Norway Embassy in Bangladesh for a day on Tuesday to advocate for girls' rights, equal opportunities and equal chances for girls.

The takeover is a part of the global #GirlsTakeover campaign, a signature activity of Plan International, reads an official press release issued in this regard.

Every year, Plan rolls out this activity all over the world, including Bangladesh, marking the International Day of Girls on 11 October, under its Girls Get Equal campaign calling for increased investment in girls' power, activism and leadership.

This year, as it is 10 years of observing the international day, Plan International has mobilised a number of takeovers all over the country.

More than 40 girls are symbolically taking over the leading positions within politics, governance, diplomacy, business etc. to promote equality, freedom, and representation for girls and young women.

Baishakhi, the Norway Ambassador to Bangladesh for the day, who is also a graduate-sponsored child of Plan International Bangladesh, expressed her excitement, saying, "There is no responsibility that girls cannot fulfil given equal opportunities. We need to take the message of gender equality to every household so that they can be aware of girls' rights, harmful gender-based practices and discrimination."

Baishakhi, with her leadership skill, has been motivating her community to discard prejudices against the LGBTQ+ community. She also advocates for higher education of the girls in her community by influencing the parents. 

Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen said, "Without the long-term and ongoing advocacy of civil society, the goals of Norway's work on gender equality at national and international levels would not have been achieved. And that's why Norway's embassies are working together with Plan International worldwide so that girls and young women get a special platform to express themselves on this special day. 

"To eliminate all forms of discrimination against girls, we need to give importance to the development of leadership, organisation and thinking of girls. International Day of the Girl Child reminds us of our commitment to advancing girls and building a society that believes in their empowerment – ​​to let nothing stand in their way."

This International Day of the Girl 2022, we are united around the theme of "Equal Power, now."

The #GIRLSTAKEOVER campaign by Plan International is a powerful statement about the empowerment of girls. Girls can revolutionize their lives and communities when they are given equal opportunities and equal chances in life. The takeover is an opportunity to not only amplify the strength of girls, but also to highlight everyone's dedication to supporting girls' concerns and gender equality in your country.

Corporates

Bangladesh / Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

5h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

5h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

46m | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

2h | Videos
How long will load-shedding continue?

How long will load-shedding continue?

7h | Videos
Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro