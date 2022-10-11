Teen takes over Norway Embassy in Bangladesh for a day

Baishakhi, a youth activist from Dhaka took over the Norway Embassy in Bangladesh for a day on Tuesday to advocate for girls' rights, equal opportunities and equal chances for girls.

The takeover is a part of the global #GirlsTakeover campaign, a signature activity of Plan International, reads an official press release issued in this regard.

Every year, Plan rolls out this activity all over the world, including Bangladesh, marking the International Day of Girls on 11 October, under its Girls Get Equal campaign calling for increased investment in girls' power, activism and leadership.

This year, as it is 10 years of observing the international day, Plan International has mobilised a number of takeovers all over the country.

More than 40 girls are symbolically taking over the leading positions within politics, governance, diplomacy, business etc. to promote equality, freedom, and representation for girls and young women.

Baishakhi, the Norway Ambassador to Bangladesh for the day, who is also a graduate-sponsored child of Plan International Bangladesh, expressed her excitement, saying, "There is no responsibility that girls cannot fulfil given equal opportunities. We need to take the message of gender equality to every household so that they can be aware of girls' rights, harmful gender-based practices and discrimination."

Baishakhi, with her leadership skill, has been motivating her community to discard prejudices against the LGBTQ+ community. She also advocates for higher education of the girls in her community by influencing the parents.

Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen said, "Without the long-term and ongoing advocacy of civil society, the goals of Norway's work on gender equality at national and international levels would not have been achieved. And that's why Norway's embassies are working together with Plan International worldwide so that girls and young women get a special platform to express themselves on this special day.

"To eliminate all forms of discrimination against girls, we need to give importance to the development of leadership, organisation and thinking of girls. International Day of the Girl Child reminds us of our commitment to advancing girls and building a society that believes in their empowerment – ​​to let nothing stand in their way."

This International Day of the Girl 2022, we are united around the theme of "Equal Power, now."

The #GIRLSTAKEOVER campaign by Plan International is a powerful statement about the empowerment of girls. Girls can revolutionize their lives and communities when they are given equal opportunities and equal chances in life. The takeover is an opportunity to not only amplify the strength of girls, but also to highlight everyone's dedication to supporting girls' concerns and gender equality in your country.