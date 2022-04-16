Teen stabbed to death in Chattogram

Bangladesh

UNB
16 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 03:37 pm

Teen stabbed to death in Chattogram

UNB

UNB
16 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 03:37 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

A teenager was stabbed to death and another injured in an attack by assailants in Chattogram, police said on Saturday.

The alleged crime occurred around 11pm in Pahartali on Friday.

The deceased, Fahim, 15, was the son of Md Jahir of Halishahar Boubazar area. His friend Emon was injured in the attack.

Pahatli police station OC Mostafizur Rahman said those involved in the crime have not been identified yet.

According to locals, Fahim and his friend Emon were returning home when they came under attack. 

Meanwhile, Panchlaish police station OC (investigation) Sadiqur Rahman said that Fahim died due to excessive bleeding "and Emon's condition is critical at the hospital."

