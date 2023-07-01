Teen lynched in Cox's Bazar 'for refusing to carry drugs'

A mentally-challenged teenager was lynched allegedly by members of a teen gang as he refused to deliver drugs for them in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila's Asrayan Prakalpa area.

Hefaz Uddin, son of Saleh Ahmed, was critically injured when locals rescued him. He was declared dead when he was taken to sadar hospital.

Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Cox's Bazar Model police station, said the body was sent to morgue for autopsy.

Legal steps will be taken, he said.

The father said the gang members tortured his son several times before this incident.

They gave complaints to the local councilor but the gang did not stop, he said.

They also faced threats multiple times, he added.

Local ward councilor Akter Kamal said the gang members tortured the boy before. They were fined in arbitration regarding this, he said.