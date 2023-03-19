Teen gangs must be stopped: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked law enforcement agencies to take action against cybercrime and the trend of teen gangs.

"We'll have to monitor cybercrimes and take action accordingly. RAB and intelligence agencies will have to play a decisive role in this regard," she said.

The prime minister was speaking at the 19th founding anniversary of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at the force's headquarters in Dhaka's Kurmitola.

Saying that her government developed the country as "Digital Bangladesh", the PM said cybercrimes have increased as the scope of digitization expanded.

Sheikh Hasina said the aim of Digital Bangladesh is to ensure the wellbeing of the people, not to cause distress.

She said there are some anti-state forces. They see "nothing, no matter how much advancement Bangladesh achieves." There is another section of people who "defame Bangladesh to foreigners and secure financial or other benefits through this," the PM said.

Talking about the US sanction imposed on RAB officials, the premier asked RAB personnel not to be upset at what others said about them but rather move ahead resolutely.

"This is our country that was freed through the sacrifice of blood… We know who does what and we'll assess accordingly. We have to work with confidence," she said.

"We will have to identify those who carry out propaganda and defame Bangladesh. We will have to find out why they are doing it and their purpose," she added.

The PM said Bangladeshis can judge who has done good or bad. "If anyone commits an offense, we must speak about it. Don't be upset at what some people are saying. You will have to move ahead with a sense of self-esteem and confidence," she said.

About the rising trend of teen gangs, Sheikh Hasina said parents, teachers and public representatives alongside law enforcers must take responsibility to put an end to the culture of teen gangs. "The teen gangs must be stopped," she said.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and RAB Director General Additional IGP M Khurshid Hossain also spoke at the programme.