Teen gangs must be stopped: PM

Bangladesh

UNB
19 March, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 01:29 pm

Related News

Teen gangs must be stopped: PM

UNB
19 March, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 01:29 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked law enforcement agencies to take action against cybercrime and the trend of teen gangs.

"We'll have to monitor cybercrimes and take action accordingly. RAB and intelligence agencies will have to play a decisive role in this regard," she said.

The prime minister was speaking at the 19th founding anniversary of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at the force's headquarters in Dhaka's Kurmitola.

Saying that her government developed the country as "Digital Bangladesh", the PM said cybercrimes have increased as the scope of digitization expanded.

Sheikh Hasina said the aim of Digital Bangladesh is to ensure the wellbeing of the people, not to cause distress.

She said there are some anti-state forces. They see "nothing, no matter how much advancement Bangladesh achieves." There is another section of people who "defame Bangladesh to foreigners and secure financial or other benefits through this," the PM said.

Talking about the US sanction imposed on RAB officials, the premier asked RAB personnel not to be upset at what others said about them but rather move ahead resolutely.

"This is our country that was freed through the sacrifice of blood… We know who does what and we'll assess accordingly. We have to work with confidence," she said.

"We will have to identify those who carry out propaganda and defame Bangladesh. We will have to find out why they are doing it and their purpose," she added.

The PM said Bangladeshis can judge who has done good or bad. "If anyone commits an offense, we must speak about it. Don't be upset at what some people are saying. You will have to move ahead with a sense of self-esteem and confidence," she said.

About the rising trend of teen gangs, Sheikh Hasina said parents, teachers and public representatives alongside law enforcers must take responsibility to put an end to the culture of teen gangs. "The teen gangs must be stopped," she said.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and RAB Director General Additional IGP M Khurshid Hossain also spoke at the programme.

teen gangs / PM Hasina / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

2h | Mode
A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

4h | Panorama
Caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, Photo Reuters

Could Putin really be prosecuted for war crimes?

2h | Panorama
The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

Climate victims and missing NIDs

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

54m | TBS Markets
The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

17h | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

19h | TBS Insight
The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Infrastructure

Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024