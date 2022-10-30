Ted Kennedy Jr, family members call on PM

Bangladesh

BSS
30 October, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 12:44 pm

Related News

Ted Kennedy Jr, family members call on PM

BSS
30 October, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 12:44 pm
Ted Kennedy Jr, family members call on PM

Late US Senator Edward M Kennedy's son Ted Kennedy Jr and his three family members paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed her gratitude for the outstanding contribution of late US Senator Edward M Kennedy to supporting the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) during the Liberation War, although the then Nixon administration favoured Pakistan.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The prime minister recalled the visit of Kennedy Sr to Bangladesh in February, 1972 as Ted Kennedy Jr, his son, daughter and wife had meeting with Sheikh Hasina, Karim said.

The premier also called Kennedy Sr "a true friend of Bangladesh".

Ted Kennedy Jr, a former member of Connecticut State Senate, is now on seven-day visit to Bangladesh from October 29-November 5 to join the yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations.

Ted Kennedy / PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

2h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

21h | Panorama
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

17h | Videos
Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

17h | Videos
The end of Bollywood's originality?

The end of Bollywood's originality?

17h | Videos
Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 