Ted Kennedy Jr, family members call on PM

Late US Senator Edward M Kennedy's son Ted Kennedy Jr and his three family members paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed her gratitude for the outstanding contribution of late US Senator Edward M Kennedy to supporting the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) during the Liberation War, although the then Nixon administration favoured Pakistan.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The prime minister recalled the visit of Kennedy Sr to Bangladesh in February, 1972 as Ted Kennedy Jr, his son, daughter and wife had meeting with Sheikh Hasina, Karim said.

The premier also called Kennedy Sr "a true friend of Bangladesh".

Ted Kennedy Jr, a former member of Connecticut State Senate, is now on seven-day visit to Bangladesh from October 29-November 5 to join the yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations.