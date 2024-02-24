Technician dies after falling inside elevator shaft

A technician died after falling inside an elevator shaft while repairing it this morning at the Munshiganj General Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shipon, 40. He was taken to the hospital's emergency department where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Munshiganj District Civil Surgeon Dr Manjurul Alam said the accident occurred due to negligence when someone called for the elevator button from downstairs.

According to eyewitnesses, the workers had been doing lift maintenance work at the hospital since morning.

While working on the sixth floor of the elevator around 11am, someone from below pressed the down button, causing the elevator to go down.

Shipon tried to cling on the door for a while, but then he fell.

Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police Thander Khairul Hasan said that the police were sent after receiving the news of the incident.

