Technical Training Centres suffer from insufficient human resources, training facilities: Stakeholders  

The Technical Training Centres (TTCs) are suffering from insufficient human resources and inadequate training facilities, said Imran Ahmed, president of the parliamentary standing committee on expatriate welfare and overseas employment on Thursday.

He spoke as the chief guest at a dialogue at a city hotel titled "protection of migrant workers' rights in destination countries and their sustainable reintegration" organised by the WARBE Development Foundation as the Secretariat of Parliamentarians' Caucus on Migration and Development.

Currently, the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) is operating 110 TTCs across the country.

Earlier, it had 70 TTCs and 40 more have been added in recent years to develop the expertise of aspirant expatriate workers.

"The need to further empower returning migrants by employing them in the Technical Training Centers (TTCs) to train other aspirant migrant workers is a pressing issue," said Pankaj Debnath, MP.

The dialogue brought attention to significant issues concerning Bangladeshi migrant workers.

It highlighted the challenges faced by Technical Training Centers, citing insufficient resources and training facilities as hindrances to adequately preparing workers for employment abroad.

Furthermore, participants expressed concern over the disparate treatment of Bangladeshi migrants compared to their counterparts from other countries, noting a lack of respect and recognition in destination countries.

Fakhrul Islam, joint secretary general of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), highlighted the need for a continuous database to protect migrant workers and suggested reforms in the attestation process.

The event was moderated by Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary, vice chairman of the Bangladesh Parliamentarians Caucus on Migration and Development, who emphasised the importance of addressing the issues faced by Bangladeshi migrant workers.