Technical issue in Biman flight: 268 passengers stuck in Dubai airport for over 10 hours

Bangladesh

UNB
08 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 02:04 pm

Technical issue in Biman flight: 268 passengers stuck in Dubai airport for over 10 hours

268 passengers who were supposed to return to Dhaka via flight BG348 of Biman are currently waiting at the Dubai airport lounge

UNB
08 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 02:04 pm
Technical issue in Biman flight: 268 passengers stuck in Dubai airport for over 10 hours

A technical issue has caused a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dubai to be over 10 hours delayed.

The Biman flight, BG348, was scheduled to fly back to Dhaka from Dubai airport at 12:05am (local time) on Sunday.

Tahera Khandaker, general manager for public relations at Biman Bangladesh Airlines, stated that after the passengers boarded, a technical issue struck the flight.

"Engineers in Dubai are working to resolve the technical issue. Necessary components have already been sent from Bangladesh," she said.

Meanwhile, 268 passengers who were supposed to return to Dhaka via flight BG348 of Biman are currently waiting at the Dubai airport lounge, said Tahera Khandaker.

"They have been provided with breakfast and lunch. Unfortunately, we couldn't arrange hotel accommodations for them. They will be brought back to Dhaka according to the updated schedule once the flight is repaired," the Biman official added.

Top News / Aviation

Biman Bangladesh technical error / Biman Delayed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

5h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

5h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

2h | TBS Career
As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

18h | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

19h | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

20h | TBS Economy