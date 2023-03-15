Technical glitch halts e-TIN registration

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:01 pm

Related News

Technical glitch halts e-TIN registration

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:01 pm
Technical glitch halts e-TIN registration

The National Board of Revenue's (NBR) electronic tax identification number (e-TIN) service halted from Tuesday night to Wednesday evening after a technical crunch affected the system.

Meanwhile, the e-TIN server was repaired on Wednesday evening, but the online service system was not out of risk immediately, said sources from the NBR and the service provider.

More than 80 lakh people are registered under the e-TIN system, of which over 30 lakh TIN holders so far submitted their income tax return last tax year. No one can register income tax manually as NBR made e-TIN mandatory.

Sources said that NBR runs the system through a software service provider company named Synesis IT Ltd.

"NBR has no agreement with the software service provider company and also, for the last two years, NBR didn't pay any service charge to the company. So, we couldn't get proper service from that company," an NBR official, on condition of anonymity, told The Business Standard.

He said that the tax department sent a file to the internal resources division of the finance ministry for approval of payment and agreement, but didn't get any response.

Abdul Bari, deputy chief operating officer of Synesis IT Ltd, told TBS, "There was not any mistake on our side but we suspect the problem was created from hardware. However, our team is there with NBR to solve the problem."

Top News

e-TIN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

12h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

12h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

3h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

1h | TBS World
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

3h | TBS World
Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 