Technical glitch halts e-TIN registration

The National Board of Revenue's (NBR) electronic tax identification number (e-TIN) service halted from Tuesday night to Wednesday evening after a technical crunch affected the system.

Meanwhile, the e-TIN server was repaired on Wednesday evening, but the online service system was not out of risk immediately, said sources from the NBR and the service provider.

More than 80 lakh people are registered under the e-TIN system, of which over 30 lakh TIN holders so far submitted their income tax return last tax year. No one can register income tax manually as NBR made e-TIN mandatory.

Sources said that NBR runs the system through a software service provider company named Synesis IT Ltd.

"NBR has no agreement with the software service provider company and also, for the last two years, NBR didn't pay any service charge to the company. So, we couldn't get proper service from that company," an NBR official, on condition of anonymity, told The Business Standard.

He said that the tax department sent a file to the internal resources division of the finance ministry for approval of payment and agreement, but didn't get any response.

Abdul Bari, deputy chief operating officer of Synesis IT Ltd, told TBS, "There was not any mistake on our side but we suspect the problem was created from hardware. However, our team is there with NBR to solve the problem."