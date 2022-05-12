Tech entrepreneur Sonia Bashir Kabir named in RoW’s 100 Global Tech’s Changemakers

Bangladeshi tech entrepreneur Sonia Bashir Kabir has been named in Rest of World (RoW)'s 100 Global Tech's Changemakers.

Sonia Bashir Kabir is the founder and managing director of SBK Tech Ventures, a Bangladesh-focused venture capital fund, which invests in startups that support the digital development of rural areas.

SBK's portfolio includes Dmoney, Solshare, and Praava Health, reads a description on RoW's website.

Previously, as the country manager of Microsoft Bangladesh, Sonia partnered with donor agencies, banks, telecommunications companies, and students, to mobiliae and grow the company's initiatives.

At Microsoft, she worked to provide microloans to women to start IT businesses.

Earlier this year, RoW set out to find 100 of the most influential, innovative, and trailblazing personalities in fintech, e-commerce, policy, digital infrastructure, and a range of other sectors that intersect with and influence technology.

Rest of World thus identified 100 people outside Silicon Valley and the West whose efforts directly impact countries where the majority of the world's population lives.