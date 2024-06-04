Teachers stage protest in front of NTRCA office demanding opportunity to apply for recruitment

Teachers staged a protest demanding backdating their birth date to allow them to apply for the fifth public circular for the recruitment of teachers in non-government schools, colleges, and madrasahs.

They surrounded the non-government teachers registration and certification authority (NTRCA) in Eskaton Garden area today (4 June) and held a hunger strike.

The protesting teachers, under the banner of the 17th Teacher Registration Forum, staged the protest as they have passed the 17th teacher registration under the NTRCA but could not apply for recruitment as they exceeded the age limit of 35 years prescribed in the circular.

Those who participated in the location programme said it took almost four years to complete the 17th registration process due to the inefficiency and negligence of NTRCA chairman, secretary and others.

The 17th teacher registration circular was published on 23 January 2020 but due to the pandemic and delay by NTRCA, it took more than four years to complete this exam. The final result was last year on 28 December.

"According to NTRCA data, 739 job candidates have reached the age of 35 years but the authorities refuse to backdate the birth date despite their mismanagement," said a protestor.

The NTRCA published the 5th recruitment circular on 31 March with a deadline for 9 May ignoring their issues. Besides, they claim that the initial recommendation may be made this month.

However, according to related sources, less than 24,000 candidates with registrations under 16th and 17th registrations have applied for 96,736 vacancies in private educational institutions.