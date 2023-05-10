Teacher sent to jail for irregularities in SSC exam centre

The mobile court has sentenced Emdadul Haque, an assistant teacher at Jalsha High School, to two years in prison for alleged irregularities in an exam centre in Dhamrai, Savar.



The accused teacher in charge of the Kushura Nabajug University College SSC examination centre was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.



Dhamrai upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Hossain Mohammad Hai Joki told The Business Standard, "Although the students were supposed to answer different sets of questions, they were all answering the same 'G' set of questions in that hall. Later, the students said that the teacher asked them to fill in the answer to set 'D'."



The examination of everyone in that hall was postponed after the issue was unveiled.



"The mobile court sentenced the accused teacher to two years without labour for violating the law and making irregularities in the examination centre," added the UNO.