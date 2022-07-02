Teacher murder: Jitu’s ‘lover’ suspended

TBS Report
02 July, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 06:54 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Haji Yunus Ali School and College authorities have suspended Taslima Akter Rima, a class-XI student of the college and 'lover' of Ashraful Ahsan Jitu,  prime accused in teacher Utpal Kumar Sarkar murder case.

Saiful Hasan, principal of the college, confirmed the matter to UNB on Saturday.

"Taslima Akter has been suspended as the killing occurred centering the girl. If the primary investigation finds her involvement in the killing, she will also be expelled," said Saiful.

Earlier on June 30, prime accused Jitu was expelled from the same college.

Utpal Kumar Sarkar, a teacher of Haji Yunus Ali School and College died at Enam Medical College and Hospital on Monday as Jitu, a 10th grader of the same educational institution, beat him up with a cricket stump in Savar.

Jitu was detained from Sripur of Gazipur on Wednesday evening by the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab).

Later, Rab handed over Jitu to Ashulia police Thursday afternoon.

On the same day, a Dhaka court placed Jitu  on a 5-day remand. 

Earlier on Tuesday, police arrested Jitu's father Ujjal from Kushtia's Kumarkhali. A Dhaka court on Wednesday put also him on a 5-day remand.

