Teacher files general diary against policeman over harassment for wearing teep

The incident triggered widespread criticism and protests on social media

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dr Lata Samaddar has filed a general diary (GD) with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station against the policeman for harassment and alleged attempt on her life for wearing a "teep".

In the GD filed on 2 April, Dr Lata stated that a man wearing a police uniform verbally abused her for wearing a "teep", near the Farmgate area in the capital Saturday. 

"When I protested the harassment, the policeman tried to run me over with his motorcycle. I moved away and tried to save my life. But I fell under the bike and got severely injured," she added.

The Tejgaon college teacher said when she informed the incident to the nearby traffic police officers, they advised her to file a complaint in the police station.

Dr Lata also sought justice, upon investigation, against the policeman.

The incident triggered widespread criticism and protests on social media. 

Meanwhile, women's activist organisation Naripokkho staged a protest against the harassment incident.

Actor Subarna Mustafa MP, at a point-of-order in the National Parliament Sunday, denounced the reported harassment and said it is a shameful incident for all.

