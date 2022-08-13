Tea workers go on strike for wage hike, block highway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 04:54 pm

Related News

Tea workers go on strike for wage hike, block highway

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 04:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union launched a day-long strike on Saturday (13 August) morning, demanding an increase in their daily wage.

They sought a Tk180 boost in their daily pay pushing it up to Tk300 from Tk120.

Bangladesh Tea Workers Union Finance Secretary Paresh Kalindi confirmed that around 1.5 lakh workers of 231 tea gardens across the country have begun observing the strike since this morning.

Meanwhile, at around 12pm, some 2,000 tea garden workers blocked the Dhaka-Sylhet regional highway for an hour.

Calling it a rational demand, Union's Vice-President Pankaj Kanda urged the tea estate owners to adjust the daily wage in accordance with the current market price.

Bangladesh Tea Workers Union central Organising Secretary Bijoy Hajra told The Business Standard that the movement will be suspended for the next two days due to the general weekend and national mourning day (15 August).

"We will convene today to decide upon our next move," he added.

Earlier on Friday, tea workers observed a two-hour work abstention for the fourth straight day at Moulvibazar demanding a daily wage of Tk300 due to the price hike of daily essentials.

Bangladesh is producing a record amount of tea every year through the toil of the tea workers. In 2021, a record 96 million kilograms of tea was produced in the country thanks to the hard labour of the underpaid tea workers. Although two agreements on increasing the wages have been implemented, the fate of more than 1.5 lakh tea workers in the country hasn't changed a bit.

Leaders of tea workers said that the authorities concerned did not pay any heed to our demand for the past two years though there is a norm to renew the contract between two years, but no practical steps have been taken yet, forcing us to go for a movement.

Bangladesh Tea Workers Union Monu Daloi Valley committee general secretary Nirmol Das Painka said, "We have submitted our written demands of 120 points including a daily wage of Tk300, proper health care and sanitation facilities but effective initiatives weren't taken even after continuous discussion with the wage board."

Top News

Tea workers / Bangladesh Tea Workers Union / Tea industry / Tea estates / tea garden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

4h | Food
Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

7h | Panorama
Will US-China tensions boil over?

Will US-China tensions boil over?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will clean 'space garbage'?

Who will clean 'space garbage'?

20m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why you should update your Apple devices and ensure security

5h | Videos
Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

5h | Videos
Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system