Tea workers to abstain from work indefinitely for wage hike Saturday

Workers of 167 tea gardens across the country will go on indefinite work abstention from Saturday (13 August), demanding an increase in their daily wage.

They sought a Tk180 boost in their daily pay pushing it up to Tk 300 from Tk 120.

Bangladesh Tea Workers Union acting general secretary Nripen Pal announced the movement while observing two-hour work abstention on Friday for the fourth straight day at Moulvibazar demanding a daily wage of Tk300 due to the price hike of daily essentials.

Leaders of tea workers said that the authorities concerned did not pay any heed to our demand for the past two years though there is a norm to renew the contract between two years, but no effective steps have been taken yet, forcing us to go for a movement.

Bangladesh Tea Workers Union Monu Daloi Valley committee general secretary Nirmol Das Painka said, "We have submitted our written demands of 120 points including a daily wage of Tk300, proper health care and sanitation facilities but any effective initiatives weren't taken even after continuous discussion with the wage board."