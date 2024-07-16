From tea seller to millionaire: Kettle Jahangir's massive wealth

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 03:14 pm

Related News

From tea seller to millionaire: Kettle Jahangir's massive wealth

A series of compelling images will showcase Bangladesh's deep-rooted corruption and misuse of power, shedding light on the extraordinary wealth accumulated by "Kettle Jahangir."

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 03:14 pm
In Nahar Khil village, Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali, Jahangir&#039;s brother Mir Hossain currently lives with his family in this 4-story house. The house is named &quot;Khoniker Neer.&quot; Photo: TBS
In Nahar Khil village, Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali, Jahangir's brother Mir Hossain currently lives with his family in this 4-story house. The house is named "Khoniker Neer." Photo: TBS

Recent revelations have exposed the shocking extent of wealth amassed through illegal means by "Kettle Jahangir," a tea seller, and a peon who have accumulated fortunes worth Tk400 crore. 

In the southwest of Harinarayanpur in Noakhali, there is an eight-story building visible from the right side of the road leading from maizdi main road to station road. 

This building, named 'Zariat Villa', belongs to Jahangir Alam. Upon entering the building, a spacious parking area in the basement catches the eye. The house is equipped with modern amenities such as advanced lifts and automatic generators. Starting from the tiled floors, every aspect including doors and windows reflects high quality. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

An 8-story building, Zariat Villa, located in Harinarayanpur of Maijdee, the main city of Noakhali district. Photo: TBS
An 8-story building, Zariat Villa, located in Harinarayanpur of Maijdee, the main city of Noakhali district. Photo: TBS

Our reporter spoke with the caretaker of the house, Mr Aminul Islam. 

Aminul informed that the building has 19 flats spread across 8 floors. The entire ground floor is used for parking purposes. Of the 19 flats, 18 are rented out to different individuals. 

Jahangir has kept one flat on the third floor for his own use, where he occasionally stays with family members. 

Aminul has been managing the house rent and maintenance work alone for the past six years. Jahangir receives around two lakh taka monthly from house rent alone. A close relative of Jahangir Alam comes to collect that money, Aminul mentioned.

A series of compelling images will showcase Bangladesh's deep-rooted corruption and misuse of power, shedding light on the extraordinary wealth accumulated by "Kettle Jahangir."

An archway of boat in front of a 4-story house in Nahar Khil village, Chatkhil Upazila of Noakhali. Photo: TBS
An archway of boat in front of a 4-story house in Nahar Khil village, Chatkhil Upazila of Noakhali. Photo: TBS
In Nahar Khil village, Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali, the Rahmat Ullah Azifa Jame Mosque, named after Jahangir&#039;s parents, stands in front of their family home. Photo: TBS
In Nahar Khil village, Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali, the Rahmat Ullah Azifa Jame Mosque, named after Jahangir's parents, stands in front of their family home. Photo: TBS

 

Kettle jahangir / PM Hasina Peon / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

6h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota reform protest: Dhaka-Tangail Highway blocked by students

Quota reform protest: Dhaka-Tangail Highway blocked by students

10m | Videos
Quota protest: Highways blocked in Barishal

Quota protest: Highways blocked in Barishal

1h | Videos
Republican Convention: Trump officially announces nomination

Republican Convention: Trump officially announces nomination

1h | Videos
New finance minister will change British economy like chess pieces: BBC

New finance minister will change British economy like chess pieces: BBC

4h | Videos