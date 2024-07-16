From tea seller to millionaire: Kettle Jahangir's massive wealth

In Nahar Khil village, Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali, Jahangir's brother Mir Hossain currently lives with his family in this 4-story house. The house is named "Khoniker Neer." Photo: TBS

Recent revelations have exposed the shocking extent of wealth amassed through illegal means by "Kettle Jahangir," a tea seller, and a peon who have accumulated fortunes worth Tk400 crore.

In the southwest of Harinarayanpur in Noakhali, there is an eight-story building visible from the right side of the road leading from maizdi main road to station road.

This building, named 'Zariat Villa', belongs to Jahangir Alam. Upon entering the building, a spacious parking area in the basement catches the eye. The house is equipped with modern amenities such as advanced lifts and automatic generators. Starting from the tiled floors, every aspect including doors and windows reflects high quality.

An 8-story building, Zariat Villa, located in Harinarayanpur of Maijdee, the main city of Noakhali district. Photo: TBS

Our reporter spoke with the caretaker of the house, Mr Aminul Islam.

Aminul informed that the building has 19 flats spread across 8 floors. The entire ground floor is used for parking purposes. Of the 19 flats, 18 are rented out to different individuals.

Jahangir has kept one flat on the third floor for his own use, where he occasionally stays with family members.

Aminul has been managing the house rent and maintenance work alone for the past six years. Jahangir receives around two lakh taka monthly from house rent alone. A close relative of Jahangir Alam comes to collect that money, Aminul mentioned.

A series of compelling images will showcase Bangladesh's deep-rooted corruption and misuse of power, shedding light on the extraordinary wealth accumulated by "Kettle Jahangir."

An archway of boat in front of a 4-story house in Nahar Khil village, Chatkhil Upazila of Noakhali. Photo: TBS