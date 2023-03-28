Tea auction for 2023-24 kicks off on 17 April

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 07:56 pm

Related News

Tea auction for 2023-24 kicks off on 17 April

A total of 69 tea auctions will be held in Chattogram and Srimangal auction centres

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 07:56 pm
Tea auction for 2023-24 kicks off on 17 April

The first tea auction for the 2023-24 auction year is going to be held at Chattogram Tea Auction Centre on 17 April.

The second one will also be held on 26 April at Srimangal, the second tea auction centre in the country.

Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) Chairman Major General Ashraful Islam disclosed the decision at a meeting of the Tea Sales Co-ordination Committee on Monday.

At the meeting, he said a total of 46 tea auctions will be held in Chattogram and 23 auctions in Srimangal in this auction year.

Tea production and auction activities were become normal in the country due to various initiatives taken by the Tea Board and the implementation of various plans and sincere efforts of the tea industry stakeholders, he added.

The tea board chairman urged all concerned to work together to keep auction activities and the tea market stable in the 2023-24 auction year too. 

According to the tea board, 91.485 million kg of tea was sold in the 45 auctions of the 2021-22 auction year. The average price of tea that year was Tk190.80 per kg. In 2022, a total of 93.829 million kg of teas was produced while 90.506 million kg was produced in 2021.

BTB Member for Finance and Commerce Mohammad Nurullah Nuri, Deputy Director Muhammad Madhul Kabir Chowdhury, Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib, Assistant Director Mohammad Abdullah Al Borhan, Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh Chairman Shah Moinuddin Hasan were also present.

Tea Auction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

7h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

7h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

3h | TBS World
Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

9h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

1d | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year