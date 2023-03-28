Tea auction for 2023-24 kicks off on 17 April

The first tea auction for the 2023-24 auction year is going to be held at Chattogram Tea Auction Centre on 17 April.

The second one will also be held on 26 April at Srimangal, the second tea auction centre in the country.

Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) Chairman Major General Ashraful Islam disclosed the decision at a meeting of the Tea Sales Co-ordination Committee on Monday.

At the meeting, he said a total of 46 tea auctions will be held in Chattogram and 23 auctions in Srimangal in this auction year.

Tea production and auction activities were become normal in the country due to various initiatives taken by the Tea Board and the implementation of various plans and sincere efforts of the tea industry stakeholders, he added.

The tea board chairman urged all concerned to work together to keep auction activities and the tea market stable in the 2023-24 auction year too.

According to the tea board, 91.485 million kg of tea was sold in the 45 auctions of the 2021-22 auction year. The average price of tea that year was Tk190.80 per kg. In 2022, a total of 93.829 million kg of teas was produced while 90.506 million kg was produced in 2021.

BTB Member for Finance and Commerce Mohammad Nurullah Nuri, Deputy Director Muhammad Madhul Kabir Chowdhury, Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib, Assistant Director Mohammad Abdullah Al Borhan, Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh Chairman Shah Moinuddin Hasan were also present.