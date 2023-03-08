TCB to start selling essentials at subsidised rate from 9 March

Keeping the upcoming Ramadan in mind, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling food items at subsidised prices from 9 March.

The food will be provided to one crore low-income families in Dhaka and the distribution will be done in two phases, reads a press release.

People will be able to buy the groceries at dealer shops and other designated permanent infrastructures by showing their family cards.

Under this facility people will be able to buy sugar for Tk60 per kg, lentil for Tk70 per kg, soybean oil for Tk110 per kg, chickpea for Tk50 per kg and dates for Tk100 per kg.