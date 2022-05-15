TCB postpones selling soybean oil at Tk110

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 11:43 pm

Related News

TCB postpones selling soybean oil at Tk110

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 11:43 pm
Urban areas are already emerging as the new poverty frontier. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Urban areas are already emerging as the new poverty frontier. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

In a sudden move, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has postponed the open market sale (OMS) of some essential commodities, including edible oil, which was scheduled to begin on Monday (16 May).

The corporation issued a special press release regarding the decision on Sunday night, TCB spokesperson Humayun Kabir told media.

TCB to start selling soybean oil at Tk 110 from Monday

According to the media release, the government has decided to sell TCB products (edible oil, lentil pulses, sugar) at affordable prices through family cards. The process of making family cards and their distribution activities is underway in Dhaka (North and South) and Barishal City Corporation.

After the completion of the distribution of family cards, TCB will sell essential commodities at subsidised prices to one crore low-income families from June, the press release reads.

Earlier, TCB had said it will sell soybean oil at Tk 110 per litre from Monday.

The corporation was set to sell sugar at Tk55 per kg, lentil pulses at Tk65 and chickpeas at Tk50 per kg through 250-300 trucks.

Top News

TCB / soybean oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

9h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

12h | Mode
Representational image

6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

10h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

3h | Videos
Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3h | Videos
Bangladeshi traders worried about apparel demand in European-American market

Bangladeshi traders worried about apparel demand in European-American market

3h | Videos
Bashir Ahmed Sujan's panoramic exhibition ‘Stand Up Dhaka’

Bashir Ahmed Sujan's panoramic exhibition ‘Stand Up Dhaka’

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists