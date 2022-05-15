TCB postpones selling soybean oil at Tk110

Urban areas are already emerging as the new poverty frontier. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

In a sudden move, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has postponed the open market sale (OMS) of some essential commodities, including edible oil, which was scheduled to begin on Monday (16 May).

The corporation issued a special press release regarding the decision on Sunday night, TCB spokesperson Humayun Kabir told media.

According to the media release, the government has decided to sell TCB products (edible oil, lentil pulses, sugar) at affordable prices through family cards. The process of making family cards and their distribution activities is underway in Dhaka (North and South) and Barishal City Corporation.

After the completion of the distribution of family cards, TCB will sell essential commodities at subsidised prices to one crore low-income families from June, the press release reads.

Earlier, TCB had said it will sell soybean oil at Tk 110 per litre from Monday.

The corporation was set to sell sugar at Tk55 per kg, lentil pulses at Tk65 and chickpeas at Tk50 per kg through 250-300 trucks.