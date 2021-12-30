TBS journo Zia wins BRAC Migration Media Award 2020

Zia Chowdhury, staff correspondent (crime) at The Business Standard, has been honoured with the BRAC Migration Media Award 2020.

BRAC Migration Programme Inspiration Project in collaboration with the Royal Danish Embassy in Bangladesh presented the awards to recognise the contribution of journalists in the immigration sector.

Seventeen journalists and media organisations received the prestigious award at the sixth edition of the event from the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed.

Zia Chowdhury won the second prize in the National Newspaper category for his report titled '8 Years of Perilous Journey Chasing the American Dream' which was published on 21 December 2019 by The Business Standard.

The report is based on a Bangladeshi youth's struggle to get into the cherished United States through illegal channels. But the youth was caught red-handed by the Brazilian police, ending his eight-year dream to get an American citizenship.

The juries and guests present there praised the presentation style and infographic descriptions of The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, The Daily Samakal's Abu Jar Ansar Uddin Ahmed won the first prize in the national newspaper category and Prothom Alo's Md Mohiuddin bagged the third prize.

Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) Director General Shahidul Alam, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh, Senior Director KMM Morshed and Head of Brac Migration Programme Shariful Hasan were also present on the occasion.

Nur Islam of Chattagram's Dainik Mahanagar won the first prize in the Newspaper (regional) category while Emdad Ullah of Daily Fenir Shomoy and Riazul Islam Sarker of Narsingdi based Daily Ajker Khojkhabar won second and third prize respectively.

Sabina Yasmin of DBC Television won the first prize in the TV News category, while Saidur Rahman Khan of Nagorik TV and Salahuddin Ahmed of Jamuna TV came second and third respectively.

In the Television Programme category, Ashikur Rahman Rony of News24 and Shahnaz Sharmin of Nagorik TV came first and second respectively.

In the Radio Category, Samrat Hossain of Earshot Podcast became the first and Mostafizur Rahman of Bangladesh Betar won the second prize.

Mansura Hossain of Prothom Alo Online won the first prize in the online newspaper category, Saddif Sohorab of Bangla Tribune came second and freelancer Rakib Hasan made the third position. The only winner in the Social Media Content category is Meraj Hossain Gazi of Prabash Totho Kendra.

The online news portal Prabas Barta has received the award in the Media Institutions category.

Each winner received a crest, a certificate of recognition and a cheque for the prize money.

Addressing the event, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed said that the role of media is very important in building opinion. "Only journalists can publish news for immigrants by presenting accurate information."

He said new labor markets are being opened in Malaysia and different countries. In this case, he requested the journalists to disseminate accurate information so that no one would be misled by the wrong information.

"I will tell the journalists to identify the problem as well as show them the way to the solution."

BRAC introduced the award in 2015.

The reports were evaluated by a jury composed of representatives of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, civil society representatives and journalism teachers.

This year, members of the Jury Board were Professor Dr Robayet Ferdous of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University; Sheikh Mohammad Refat Ali, deputy secretary at the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare; Rahnuma Salam Khan of International Labour Organisations and Shahnaz Munni, chief news editor of News24 Television.